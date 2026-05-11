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Chris Brown Talks Critics of His New Album

Chris Brown Responds to Mixed Reviews of New Album "BROWN"

Published on May 11, 2026

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2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chris Brown expressed gratitude to his fans for their support of his new album, “Brown,” despite mixed reviews. He acknowledged the criticism and thanked listeners for taking the time to engage with the 27-track LP. The album features collaborations with various artists, catering to a wide range of Chris Brown fans. Brown is gearing up for a North American tour with Usher, set to kick off in June and run through December, with stops in major cities across the country.

Chris Brown Talks Critics of His New Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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