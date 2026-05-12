'Ready To Crash Out!' — Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reignite Reconciliation Rumors After 'Performative' PDA On Mother’s Day: 8 Fan Reactions

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked cutely coupled up again in several smooching snaps at his Mother’s Day event, sparking more block-spinning speculation.

Social media is buzzing about Bardi and the cozy clips of her with Stefon Diggs going viral. Stefon’s Diggs Deep Foundation celebrated all mamas with “A Moment for Mom” on Saturday, May 9. According Listen In With KNN, the event is “a curated Mother’s Day wellness experience designed to honor and uplift mothers across the community.”

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Stefon opened up about moms like his own deserving to take care of themselves with a spa day considering that they take care of everyone else all year. He noted that the Diggs Deep Foundation typically hosts events for whatever city is home to his current team. This time, he decided to make an impact closer to home.

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The private event honored mothers across the DMV and teachers from Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Of course, the ex-Pats player’s mom Stephanie Diggs and brother Trevon Diggs were among attendees. All eyes were on Cardi B, fresh the end of her record-breaking Little Miss Drama Tour. The mom of four shares Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with estranged husband Offset, and a newborn son with Diggs. And based on pictures from the event, many are wondering if the baller and baddie are one big, happy family again.

Check out the PDA-packed pics of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs after the flip!