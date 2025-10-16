Listen Live
Paris Jackson Receives $65 Million From Michael Jackson’s Estate

Published on October 16, 2025

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Paris Jackson has received a $65 million inheritance from her late father Michael Jackson’s estate, as revealed in court documents filed in California. The estate’s attorneys disclosed the figure while responding to a petition Paris filed earlier this year. The massive payout was made possible by the estate’s successful financial restructuring, which turned it from deep debt into a profitable entity. Paris, along with her brothers Prince and Bigi, are beneficiaries of the estate, and the legal proceedings continue to unveil new financial details about the iconic musician’s legacy. Source: https://inews.zoombangla.com/paris-jackson-receives-65-million-from-michael-jacksons-estate/

