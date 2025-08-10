Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival

A Look Back: Toni Braxton Album, ‘Secrets’

Toni Braxton’s evolution from a sad girl image to a more sensual persona was evident in her hit song “You’re Makin’ Me High.” The track marked a departure from her usual heartbreak anthems and showcased a new side of Braxton’s artistry. With her second album, “Secrets,” Braxton aimed to break away from her sheltered upbringing and religious background, embracing her sexuality and centering pleasure. Despite facing financial struggles and public scrutiny, Braxton’s music continued to resonate with audiences, solidifying her status as a powerhouse R&B diva who redefined her sound and image in the industry.

What was your thoughts on the album “Secrets?”

Source: https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/toni-braxton-secrets/