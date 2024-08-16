Interview: Mike Epps Gears up for the Mike Epps Community Concert

I had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with the hilarious and talented Mike Epps in the studio. If you know anything about Mike, you know he’s not just a comedian and actor—he’s a proud son of Indianapolis who never forgets where he came from.

In our interview, Mike opened up about his upcoming FREE Mike Epps Community Concert at Douglass Park on Saturday, September 7th with Stokely Donell Jones, and Full Force.

This event is more than just a chance to see the brightest stars perform live—it’s a love letter to the city that shaped him.

Mike talked passionately about why this concert is important to him and how he hopes it will bring our community together for a day of laughter, music connection and inspire the community to register to Vote.

But that’s not all. Mike also shared some exciting news about a dream project he’s been working on, something that could have a lasting impact on Indy.

While he kept some details under wraps, it’s clear that Mike’s vision for our city goes beyond entertainment—he’s focused on creating opportunities and making a real difference.

Throughout the interview, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by Mike’s dedication to giving back. He’s proof that no matter how far you go in life, staying connected to your roots and your community is what truly matters.

Trust me, you don’t want to miss hearing Mike’s story, his plans, and, of course, a few good laughs along the way.

As we look forward to the concert and the exciting projects ahead, let’s show Mike Epps some love and support.

He’s a true hometown hero, and I’m so proud to have had the chance to sit down with him and share his story with all of you.

Stay tuned for more updates, and I’ll see you at Douglass Park on September 7th!