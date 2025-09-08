Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)
Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps showed major love to his hometown this past weekend, turning Washington Park into a hub of music, laughter, and community with his 2nd Annual Free Community Concert.
From start to finish, the event delivered unforgettable vibes, blending live performances, comedy, and a true sense of unity.
The crowd enjoyed a star-studded lineup that included soulful sets from Carl Thomas and Jon B, plus a special performance from R&B icon Michel’le.
Local talent also got a chance to shine, making the stage a true mix of national stars and Indianapolis flavor.
Of course, Mike Epps couldn’t resist stepping into his element — turning the concert into an impromptu comedy show, cracking jokes about his career, family, and even teasing fans with talk of another Friday movie.
Beyond the entertainment, the event featured a Health Zone where families could get resources, wellness information, and community support.
It was more than just music — it was about giving back, creating memories, and showing what it looks like when a city comes together.
With thousands in attendance and nothing but good energy in the air, Mike Epps proved once again why he’s not just a comedy legend, but also a hometown hero committed to making a difference
Check Out Some Content From The Event Below!
RELATED: Interview: Mike Epps Gears up for the Mike Epps Community Concert
