Lights, Camera, Indy! Actor Columbus Short to lead master class on acting

On the first half of the show we talk with Alice Watson from Indiana Black Expo. She makes her first appearance on Open Lines. She shares her vision for IBE as she takes over as President and CEO. She also gives a preview of Summer Celebration 2023.

Then in the second half of the show, we have the details on Lights Camera Indy, a master class on acting hosted by Columbus Short. It’s happening June 17, 2023 in Indianapolis.

Organizers describe it as the “the ultimate acting experience at LIGHTS CAMERA INDY! Brought to you by Half Brothers Films and LIGHTS CAMERA INDY! Presents: The Road to Hollywood By Columbus Short! Join us on Sat. Jun 17th 2023 at 10:00:00 AM, for a day filled with celebrity guests, and more. This event is taking place at 4352 North Mitthoefer Road, Indianapolis, IN 46235.”

This will be a live in person INTERACTIVE class, you will have homework to help tighten your skills and bring you that much closer to your goal. Learn more here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-camera-indy-registration-648253984117

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.