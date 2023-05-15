If you need a reason to do something you’ve always wanted to do but have never quite found the time, look no further than Sam Kaplan.
Kaplan is a 72-year-old man in Georgia who just graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinett College. He’s the first of all his siblings to get a degree, and perhaps the best part of the story is that his mother was in the audience cheering him on on graduation day. She’s 98.
So salute to the Kaplan family! Let this serve as an inspiration to all of us that it’s never too late to do things that you really want to do!
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Michael Jordan’s $15 Million Mansion Burglarized
- Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Pulled From Harper Collins
- IU Health requiring all team members to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1
Georgia Man Graduates College at Age 72 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary