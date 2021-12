WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout continues for Chris Cuomo after his firing from CNN. His book scheduled to be released on October 15, 2022 has been dropped from publisher Harper Collins. The focus of the book was an analysis of how the pandemic and Trump year has exposed the deep harsh truths of America. A rep from Chris Cuomo’s team was not available for comment.

Source: eonline.com

