Michael Jordan’s $15 Million Mansion Burglarized

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ Reports Michael Jordan‘s $15 million mansion was broken into this week and now, an 18-year-old faces several charges, including criminal damage to the property.

Highland Park Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call from neighbors at the 2700 block of Point Lane around 4:10 PM on Tuesday, April 4th, according to Lake & McHenry County Scanner

The home belongs to the Chicago Bulls legend … and when police arrived, they found Raiden Hagedorn still inside the 56,000-square-foot home.