NFL investigates Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting

Published on June 6, 2023

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL gambling policy.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” a team official told ESPN.

Several sources confirmed to ESPN that the player being investigated is cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers is a sixth-round pick and is entering his final year of a four year, $3.4 million contract.

Sources tell ESPN that a sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, including on Colts games, sources tell ESPN.

Bets ranged from $25-$35, with at least one low four-figure bet, ESPN sources revealed.

Sports Handle report detailed an investigation into a Colts Players ‘pervasive’ betting, including wagers on his own team.

Isaiah Rodgers released a statement on Twitter apologizing for his actions.

