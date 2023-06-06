NFL investigates Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for possible betting

INDIANAPOLIS — According to ESPN, The Indianapolis Colts acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a player for violating the NFL gambling policy.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” a team official told ESPN.

Several sources confirmed to ESPN that the player being investigated is cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers is a sixth-round pick and is entering his final year of a four year, $3.4 million contract.

Sources tell ESPN that a sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, including on Colts games, sources tell ESPN.

Bets ranged from $25-$35, with at least one low four-figure bet, ESPN sources revealed.