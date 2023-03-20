Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs – Vice President for Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana – Women’s History Month Honoree

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Janai Downs is a native of Gary, Indiana, and has lived as an Indianapolis resident for 23 years.

Janai has worked in the nonprofit sector since 2005 when she joined the staff of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. In her twelve years at the Y, Janai served at the program office and on the staff team that built a new Y as a part of community development on the east side of Indianapolis.

Janai served in full-time ministry on staff for four and a half years in various capacities from evangelism and membership to discipleship and Church Ministry leadership, responsible for creating the member experience, welcoming guests, acclimating new members, and nurturing souls through discipleship classes across generations.

Janai now serves on the Executive Team of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana as Executive Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Ministry as a cross-functional advisor, partnering with employees and executive leadership across the agency to lead a holistic effort to cultivate a more diverse workforce and ensure a more inclusive culture while promoting the ministry.

Janai’s commitment to the ministry of service and DE&I efforts is further demonstrated by her work in the community. She is a 21-year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. initiated in Chi Chapter at Butler University. She has served the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter as Recording Secretary, Second Vice President, and a member of the Chaplain’s Council, Social Action Committee, and many other committees. She served 3 terms as a City Council appointee to the Equal Opportunity Advisory Board with Marion County, an executive board member of the Black Alumni Association at Butler University, a Founding Member of the African American Legacy Fund, and a member of the Justice Resource Advisory Council with Christian Theological Seminary. In addition, Janai has journeyed on seven mission trips domestically, in Jamaica, and in Mexico; leading Bible Studies and building houses and churches.

Janai is a graduate of Butler University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations. She is a third-year Master of Divinity student at Christian Theological Seminary as a scholar in The Discipleship Project and was licensed as a Minister under the direction of Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr. of Eastern Star Church where she is a long-time member.

In Janai’s spare time, she enjoys teaching, singing, dancing, performing stand-up comedy, and quality time with friends and family.