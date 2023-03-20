Take a look at our list of Women’s History Month Honorees on behalf of WTLC below Presented By Eskanazi Health!
Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs
Click here to learn more on why Rev. Janai Shirley Ann Downs is one of our honorees!
Kiahna W. Davis
Click here to learn more on why Kiahna W. Davis is one of our honorees!
Kimberly Lawrence-Curry
Click here to learn more on why Kimberly Lawrence-Curry is one of our honorees!
Raimeka Graham
Click here to learn more on why Raimeka Graham is one of our honorees!
Tina Cosby
Click here to learn more on why Tina Cosby is one of our honorees!
Judeth Thomas
Click here to learn more on why Judeth Thomas is one of our honorees!
Dr. Aleesia Johnson
Click here to learn more on why Dr. Aleesia Johnson is one of our honorees!
Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey
Click here to learn more on why Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey is one of our honorees!
Dr. Allison Barber
Click here to learn more on why Dr. Allison Barber is one of our honorees!
Tamika Catchings
Click here to learn more on why Tamika Catchings is one of our honorees!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?