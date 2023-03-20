Raimeka Graham – President MSD of Wayne Township Board of Education – Women’s History Month Honoree

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Raimeka Graham is a devoted wife, mother, educator, and community leader. She has been married to Chalton Graham Sr. for twenty-two years. Together, they have three children Imani, Kennedi, and Chalton Jr (CJ). In 2021, she became a loving Mimi to her first grandchild, Kace.

Raimeka received her Bachelors in Elementary Education from Purdue University West Lafayette in 1997. She later received a Master’s in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University (2009) and a Masters in Educational Leadership from Purdue University Northwest (2012).

Education has been her passion for over twenty-five years. Raimeka was a classroom teacher for seventeen years, an Assistant Principal for four years, and has been the Principal of Deer Run Elementary in the MSD of Pike Township for the last five years. In both the classroom and administration, Raimeka has been known for her ability to establish a culture and climate conducive to student learning. Her expectations are high for her students, staff and self. In 2022, Raimeka was recognized by her community as an “Unsung Hero” in the field of education.

From 2010-2020, Raimeka taught on the collegiate level at Martin University, serving as an Adjunct Professor for the Early Childhood Education Department. During this time, she was able to make an impact on adult learners. Most of her students were non-traditional students and were balancing full-time work life and school. She was not only their professor but their mentor as well.

In 2020, Raimeka was appointed to the MSD of Wayne Township Board of Education. She served as Secretary and Vice President in her first two years. In the 2022 General Election, Raimeka was elected and retained her seat on the board. In 2023, the Board elected Raimeka to serve as President. She became the first African American to serve in that role. Raimeka is also an active member of the Indiana School Board Association and has been recognized at the “commendable” service level.

Raimeka has been instrumental in chartering two chapters in the city of Indianapolis. She is a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Chi Omega, and Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Circle City Chapter. Raimeka has served in several leadership capacities in both organizations, including serving two terms as President for both.

Raimeka is also a member of the National Association of Elementary School Principals, Indiana Association of School Principals, Black Educators Rock, and Indiana Black Expo, Indianapolis Chapter.