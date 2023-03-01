Making a debut on June 16th, 2019, Euphoria has two seasons both of which feature amazing music, cinematography, and storytelling that often leaves young adults on the edge of their seats. HBO’s Euphoria placed Zendaya in the lead role playing ‘Rue’, a 17-year-old high school addict who deals with social anxieties, drug abuse, sexuality, and family issues. Zendaya has come a long way since her most famous debut to the world in Disney Channels: Shake It Up. She became Spiderman’s girl, played in several comedy, romance, and action blockbusters, and not only excelled in the film world, but the TV world as well. Recently, it has been reported that Zendaya has renegotiated her contract for $1 million an episode.
“Anyone who has loved Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.” She stated at the 74th Emmy Awards after winning Lead Actress. Zendaya’s star performance as Rue is one of the reasons Euphoria blew up, so it’s not surprising she’s bringing home the big bucks.
Interviewing with Variety in February 2022, Eric Dane who plays the father of Nate, “Cal Jacobs” stated that shooting for Season 3 could have started in November 2022. You can currently catch Euphoria on Hulu and HBO.
- Zendaya Getting $1 Million Per Euphoria Episode Now
- Angelina Jolie Once Hired A Hitman FOR HERSELF
- IFD names first black female Battalion Chief
- Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
- Black History Month Playlist!
- Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Internet With New Calvin Klein Ad
- Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Born, Welcomes Baby Boy
- Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
- Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages
- [VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden
-
Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Return In Black Stripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father