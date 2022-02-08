Drake-Produced ‘Euphoria’ Renewed For Third Season

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’ is being renewed for a third season. The teen-drama starring Zendaya has almost doubled in per-episode viewership this season compared to season one. The premiere episode on January 9th drew 14-million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max, while also being the most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale in 2019. The finale for this season will air on February 27th.

