Listen Live
Local

Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Circle Centre Mall

Source: Google Street View / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The sale of the Circle Centre Mall is complete, confirmed the new owners Wednesday.

Hendricks Commercial Properties Group, based in Wisconsin, announced the deal to buy most of the mall last December. They’re the same company that operates the Bottleworks District on Mass Avenue, and the Ironworks at Keystone.

Hendrick’s says they plan to invest about $600 million over the next decade to turn the mall into “an open air, pedestrian-focused campus that will likely include retail, office space and residential development.”

“Now that the agreement is finalized, the City, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Hendricks will work collaboratively to determine the scope of the redevelopment,” said the announcement Wednesday.

The post Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Sale of Circle Centre Mall Completed

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close