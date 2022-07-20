Beyoncé Shares ‘RENAISSANCE’ Tracklist Via Her Instagram Stories

Beyoncé is going old school with a touch of new for the rollout of her seventh album, Renaissance.

Ahead of the project’s July 29 release date, the Houston multi-hyphenate shared the album’s tracklist in her Instagram Stories. Previously, fans only had the tease of the dance and house-tinged “Break My Soul” to hold them over. Clocking in at 16 tracks, certain titles to keep an eye on to rule the rest of your summer and into the fall include “Cuff It,” “Thique,” “All Up In Your Mind” and “Virgo’s Groove.”

In the leadup to Renaissance, the Queen has kept relatively mum about the album, not even releasing a video for “Break My Soul” and giving her only public comments to British Vogue last month and joining TikTok, thanking fans for their love and support by sharing 62-seconds of Beyoncé related content.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” she wrote.

Peep the full tracklist below. Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo effort since her critically acclaimed Lemonade album from 2016 and will undoubtedly have plenty of guest appearances as Big Freedia took center stage on “Break My Soul.” Will there be a JAY-Z cameo? A Destiny’s Child reunion? Megan Thee Stallion returning the favor from “Savage?” A full-on dance album with some ballads for everyone to use on IG and TikTok? We’re about to find out.

Beyoncé, Renaissance Tracklist

01. I’m That Girl

02. Cozy

03. Alien Superstar

04. Cuff It

05. Energy

06. Break My Soul

07. Church Girl

08. Plastic Off The Sofa

09. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up In Your Mind

14. America Has A Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

