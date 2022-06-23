The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Does Robyn S Feel About Beyonce’s New Song, Break My Soul

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner, WNBA Player Detained in Russia, Selected as Honorary All-Star Game Starter

Brittney Griner won’t be able to attend this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, but the league has found a special way to honor her. The WNBA Commissioner announced that Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury detained in Russia since February — has been named as an honorary starter for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The Commissioner said that every season of Brittney’s career where there has been an All-Star Game, she has been selected as an All-Star.

Chris Brown On What He Learned From Beyonce

Chris Brown is releasing his latest project tomorrow titled, Breezy. He’s out promoting the new 24-track project and was asked what he learned back in 2007 when he opened for Beyonce when he 16 years old.

How Does Robyn S Feel About Beyonce’s New Song, Break My Soul

In other Beyonce news, there has been a lot of comparisons between Beyonce’s new song, Break My Soul and Robyn S’s 1995 hit Show Me Love. Click the link below to hear what what Robyn had to say about it.

Family Matters’ Reginald VelJohnson Admits Working With Jaleel White Was ‘a Little Difficult’

Reginald VelJohnson who played the dad on the ABC sitcom, Family Matters was asked about working with Jaleel White. It’s been brought up by JoMarie Payton who played the mom on the show, that Jaleel was difficult to work with. Reginald had a different view. Listen in the link below.

