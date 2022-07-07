Beyoncé’s IVY Park Teases New ‘IVYTOPIA’ Collection With Adidas

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s athleisure clothing line Ivy Park may be dropping another collection soon with Adidas.

On July 7, the popular brand took to Instagram with a mysterious promo video. In the enigmatic seven-second clip, flowers could be seen emerging from a thick cloud of smoke as the words “IVYTOPIA” braced the screen front and center. Naturally, fans in the comment section began to speculate about the puzzling video

“CLOTHES AND MUSICCCC WHAT WE WANTED!!!,” wrote one Bey-hive member. While another fan commented:

“Praying that the break my soul music video is the #IVYTOPIA trailer or at least a teaser of the mv in the collection trailer. Parkwood please give the people what belongs to the people.”

Earlier this week, Beyoncé sent fans reeling with excitement after she posted a few behind the scene clips of her recent interview and photoshoot with British Vogue. Turns out, the 28-time Grammy-award-winning singer was actually wearing pieces from the forthcoming drop in the beautiful feature.

Judging by the video, it looks like the star’s new collection will have a futuristic theme, but we’ll just have to wait and see. According to the caption, fans can expect the new line to drop sometime this month.

Check out another clip from the British Vogue shoot below.

The 40-year-old megastar is gearing up to release her seventh studio album titled Renaissance on July 29. Back in June, the Texas native shared the first single off the exciting project called “BREAK MY SOUL.” The massive tune has been rotating on radio airwaves and dance floors ever since.

Following the song’s release, Bey took to Instagram to share the cover art for the new album. In her caption, the mother of three shared that creating the project helped her to “dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she added.

Are you excited about Bey’s new album? Sound off in the comment section.

