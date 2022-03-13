Indiana Statehouse Roundup: Which bills died, which bills passed in 2022

Open Lines
Ray Steele brings up us to speed on what is happening at the Indiana Statehouse. He has the details on which bills passed and which bills died. See the list of 2022 bills and what happened to them here: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/

Then IndyGo’s Purple Line is officially under construction. Lesley Gordon from IndyGo has information on road closures, hiring opportunities and openings for vendors to bid on construction projects. Learn more at https://www.indygo.net/purple-line/

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

