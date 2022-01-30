The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured their first trip to the big game in 33 years 27-24 over the Kansas City Chiefs!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
It was a nail biter game and things didn’t look too good early on for the Bengals. Going into the second half the Bengals were down 18 points but that didn’t stop this young team from digging in and going for the win. Tied at the of regulation Cincinnati’s defense stepped up and helped secure the win in overtime.
This will be the first time the Cincinnati Bengals will be going to the big game in 33 years. The game is being called one of the greatest turn arounds in NFL history.
The Lamar Hunt trophy was presented to Bengals owner Mike Brown by the legendary former Cincinnati Running Back Icky Woods. Woods played his entire career in Cincinnati and is known for his signature end zone dance the “Ickey Shuffle”.
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 17
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 17
3. Anita BakerSource: 3 of 17
4. Gerald LevertSource: 4 of 17
5. John LegendSource: 5 of 17
6. Katie HolmesSource: 6 of 17
7. Dave ChappelleSource: 7 of 17
8. Kid CudiSource: 8 of 17
9. Steven SpielbergSource: 9 of 17
10. Drew CareySource: 10 of 17
11. Nancy WilsonSource: 11 of 17
12. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 12 of 17
13. Neil ArmstrongSource: 13 of 17
14. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 14 of 17
15. Thomas EdisonSource: 15 of 17
16. Kym WhitleySource: 16 of 17
17. Steve HarveySource: 17 of 17
The Latest:
- Front Page News: The Cincinnati Bengals Are Headed To The Super Bowl For The First Time Since 1989
- Gary’s Tea: Ashanti’s Mic Cuts Out During Her National Anthem Performance Before Chiefs-Bengals Game
- Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!
- Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]
- Here’s Why Artists Don’t Get Paid For Their Super Bowl Performance
- GOP Candidate For Michigan State Senate Tells Group To ‘Show Up Armed’ At The Polls
- ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: The Truth About Dante Is Finally Revealed
- New York Knicks, Chase Gift Bronx-Based Charter School With $100K
- Georgetown’s BLSA Chapter Demands Law School Revoke White Professor’s Contract After He Sends Out Disparaging Tweet About Black Women
- The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!
The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game! was originally published on rnbcincy.com