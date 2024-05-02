Listen Live
What to Know This American Stroke Month

Published on May 2, 2024

STATEWIDE — May is American Stroke Month, and medical professionals are urging you to take steps to keep yourself safe.

The American Stroke Association (ASA) says strokes happen about every 40 seconds in the United States. A stroke essentially occurs when blood flow to the brain stops or pauses, causing cells to die.

Unfortunately, if you have a stroke, you may have a second one at a future time. This impacts one in four survivors.

And, Black and Latin X adults may be more likely to have strokes, in part because of unmanaged health concerns like high blood pressure and diabetes.

But, there are ways to protect yourself from having a stroke, or from experiencing another one.

One tip the ASA has is to remember the acronym F.A.S.T., which lists some of the signs of a stroke and recommends the best course of action.

F.A.S.T. Acronym:

F: Face Drooping – Check for any lopsidedness, numbness, or an uneven smile.

A: Arm Weakness – Raise both arms and see if one seems especially weak or numb, or cannot be held up like the other.

S: Speech Difficulty – Listen for slurred or muddled speech.

T: Time to Call 9-1-1 – Even if symptoms disappear quickly, make sure you see a doctor to prevent further issues.

You are also encouraged to monitor your blood pressure and keep it in a healthy range, as well as discuss stroke risk factors and prevention strategies with your doctor.

Other ways to keep yourself healthy include eating a balanced diet, exercising, and addressing any pre-existing medical conditions you may have.

