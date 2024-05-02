Listen Live
Local

One Man Dead After Indy Police Shooting

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot by Indianapolis Metro Police Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Broadway Street near 38th Street on the north side of Indianapolis around 2:15p.m. on a report of a man with a gun. A woman then called police to report a man on her porch who had just pointed a gun at her face.

Two IMPD officers arrived and confronted the man. In a Thursday evening news conference, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey gave the latest on the investigation, “an eyewitness in a different area of that block told detectives that they saw the suspect point the firearm at the officers, which led to the officer involved shooting.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. A damaged gun was found on the porch.

No officers or neighbors were hurt in the shooting. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed. The officers are on administrative leave, per department policy.

The post One Man Dead After Indy Police Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Man Dead After Indy Police Shooting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close