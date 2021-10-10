Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Woke Therapist: Princess-India

Source: Princess-India

As we recover from the ramifications of a global pandemic and slowly assimilate to a “new normal” now more than ever, our mental health is a priority. That’s why for World Mental Health Awareness Day, I’m here to share some practical tips, tools, and resources to help you take care of yourself and prioritize your mental health so that you can live your very best life!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Princess-India, “The Woke Therapist,” is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Best Selling Author, & Youtube Personality. She is the creator of Tarot Therapy® and aims to use her content & services to educate, heal, and inspire. She is also the owner of The Sanctuary Sister Circle (an online spiritual community) and Soul Culture Counseling & Healing Lounge, where she provides virtual therapy, coaching, & Tarot Therapy® sessions.

www.thewoketherapist.com

Instagram: @Thewoketherapist

Tiktok: @thewoketherapist

Twitter: @Woketherapist

Youtube: /thewoketherapist (Tarot Therapy by The Woke Therapist)

email: pi@thewoketherapist.com

READ MORE:

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

13 photos Launch gallery

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions. In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist  was originally published on kysdc.com

Latest
30 items

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 15 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

 23 hours ago
12.07.54

You Care: Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 24 hours ago
12.08.54

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

 1 day ago
08.14.54
15 items

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices

 2 days ago
05.09.53
15 items

Nigerian Afrobeat Star Tiwa Savage Says She’s Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

 4 days ago
11.18.51
13 items

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

 4 days ago
01.01.70
6 items

Eat These Foods To Prevent Wrinkles

 4 days ago
10.10.52

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

 4 days ago
11.28.51
Photos
Close