Sitting all day may be creating more spinal health issues than people realize

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Sitting for hours flattens the lower spine and quietly compresses the discs, so the damage builds for years before most people feel it. The fix is simple: get up often and set up your workspace so it supports your posture.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with low back pain will climb from 619 million in 2020 to around 843 million by 2050, a rise driven mainly by population growth and aging.

Office work piles on more. Sitting all day at a desk places sustained pressure on the lower spine, and the strain builds so gradually that people rarely notice it.

What are the Effects of Sitting All Day on Your Spine?

When you sit, the natural inward curve of the lower spine flattens, and the spine settles into a flexed position. That puts pressure on the front of the intervertebral discs, the soft cushions that separate each vertebra. Hold that position for a few hours, and the discs stay compressed, with little of the protective movement that normally pumps fluid through them.

The muscles suffer as well. The deep stabilizing muscles that support the spine switch off when the chair does the work of holding you upright, and over months and years, they weaken.

Warning Signs of Spinal Health Issues

People who are sitting all day should watch for a few early warning signs:

Stiffness on standing: your lower back feels tight or locked when you first get up after sitting.

your lower back feels tight or locked when you first get up after sitting. Posture that inches forward: you slump further toward the desk as the day goes on.

you slump further toward the desk as the day goes on. Relief from movement: the discomfort eases as soon as you walk around or stretch.

If those signs are familiar, it is worth getting checked. A chiropractor in Downers Grove can assess your posture and movement.

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How Can You Improve Posture During the Workday?

There is no single perfect chair that solves lower back problems, because everybody is built differently, so the goal is to find the chair that fits you. The most useful habit is to interrupt the seated position regularly.

Standing up every 30 minutes restores movement to the discs and wakes the muscles back up, and a workstation set at the right height keeps your head balanced over your shoulders rather than drifting forward toward a low monitor.

Building physical activity into the rest of your day matters as much as posture. According to Ferreira et al. in The Lancet Rheumatology, occupational ergonomic factors are among the leading modifiable causes of low back pain. Together with smoking and a high body weight, they account for nearly 40 percent of the disability it produces. Staying active and making sensible ergonomic adjustments form the core of any effective prevention strategy.

Reduce Sitting Time and Keep Moving

The key is movement. Your spine was built to move, and millions of years of evolution shaped your body for an active life, so sitting all day is not something nature ever planned for. The healthiest response to a sedentary job is to break it up.

Get out of your chair and move around as often as you can throughout the day. It also helps to spend time strengthening the muscles that hold you upright. If you want to learn more about good personal health habits and current events, take a look at our other articles.