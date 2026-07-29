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Stella Lefty Confirms Who Her Hit 'Boston' Is About

Stella Lefty Confirms Who Her Hit 'Boston' Is About

During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Lefty revealed the song is actually about her boyfriend, fellow country artist Vincent Mason

Published on July 29, 2026
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Stella Lefty is having a breakout moment with her hit song “Boston,” which has climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving the country newcomer is connecting with fans far beyond the genre.

During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Lefty revealed the song is actually about her boyfriend, fellow country artist Vincent Mason—even though he’s not from Boston.

She explained that while some details in the lyrics are fictional, the heart of the song is rooted in their relationship. Ironically, Lefty didn’t realize she’d written the song while sitting at a piano in Boston until after it was finished, making the title feel like the perfect fit.

The couple was in Boston while Lefty was touring with Cam Whitcomb, and that experience helped spark the inspiration behind the now-chart-topping hit.

With its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and heartfelt story, “Boston” continues to gain momentum as one of the biggest songs in country music right now.

Stella Lefty Confirms Who Her Hit 'Boston' Is About was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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