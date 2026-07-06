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Sza Asperger's Diagnosis Sparks Important Conversations

SZA Says She Was Formally Diagnosed With Asperger’s And We Have Questions

Published on July 6, 2026

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SZA Says She Was Formally Diagnosed With Asperger’s And We Have Questions

SZA surprised fans by revealing on social media that she has been formally diagnosed with Asperger’s/high functioning autism. This announcement has sparked discussions about her unique perspective and sense of humor. The timing of her revelation, in the context of her recent interest in artificial intelligence, adds another layer to the conversation. Consequently, this disclosure may prompt a broader discussion about neurodiversity in the music industry. In particular, this is relevant in the realms of Hip-Hop and R&B. Source: https://allhiphop.com/rumors/sza-says-she-was-formally-diagnosed-with-aspergers-and-fans-have-questions/

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