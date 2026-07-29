Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Recount Commission voted 2-1 Tuesday against subpoenaing voters in a close Republican primary race for Indiana’s 23rd District.

Commissioners rejected the request from Republican Paula Copenhaver in her race against incumbent Senator Spencer Deery.

Secretary of State Diego Morales voted against the motion.

“I think the time to challenge voters is at the polls,” Morales said. “This is the right thing to do.”

While Morales acknowledged voters’ right to participate, he emphasized doing so “the right way.” He urged lawmakers to pass closed-primary legislation next session.

President Trump endorsed Copenhaver in an attempt to replace Deery, who voted against a proposed congressional redistricting plan.

A state audit showed no change in the three-vote margin separating the candidates, keeping Deery ahead 6,337 to 6,334.

However, Copenhaver claims Democrats and people who do not normally vote for Republicans cast ballots for Deery.

“Every Republican that voted in this Republican primary in this district should be upset to know that there were Democrats who voted in the Republican primary with no intention to support our Republican Party in the fall,” Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver’s team wanted to question 11 voters under oath who reportedly posted on social media about voting for Deery in the primary, but noted they intended to support the Democratic nominee in November.

The commission meets again in August to review hundreds of disputed ballots.

Indiana Recount Panel Votes 2-1 Against Subpoenaing Voters was originally published on wibc.com