Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Who’s responsible for Indy’s violent crime problem?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

On this edition of Open Lines, we ask who is responsible for Indy’s violent crime? As of October 10, 2021 the city has already had more than 210 homicides. So who is to blame for that? Is it the people committing the crimes or is it our elected officials who some believe aren’t doing enough.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
14 items

Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

 3 days ago
11.18.51
13 items

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

 3 days ago
11.28.51

Why Aren’t We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He’s Doing Better?

 3 days ago
02.28.51
10 items

Kanye West Reportedly Assisting Kim Kardashian Ahead Of Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig, Twitter Isn’t Amused

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Still Files For Divorce From Princess Love

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Touch the Sky: Kanye West Flies Economy and Fans Share Experience

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In The October Issue Of MIC

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Cynthia Erivo, Regina King And More Slay During The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close