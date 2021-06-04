Quizzes
Home

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Photo of Al B. Sure

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

You may hear him on the radio nowadays, but Al B. Sure! is no stranger to the mic.

He got his start back in 1987, working with Quincy Jones on numerous projects, including the platinum 1990 single “The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite).”

Al B. Sure! then went on to drop his own album In Effect Mode in 1988 which sold more than 3 million copies. He eventually would drop 3 more albums before making the switch to radio.

You can catch Al. B Sure! on the nationally syndicated Love & R&B show Sunday-Thursday on Magic 95.9.

Today, we’re celebrating his birthday by inviting you to test your knowledge of some of his hits. Take our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Robert De Niro Tried to Hook Up with Whitney Houston, But Wasn’t Successful
 6 hours ago
06.05.21
Producer Dame Grease Says He Has 50+ DMX Unreleased Songs [Video]
 20 hours ago
06.05.21
Kim Kardashian Cries Over Kanye West Divorce & Feeling Like A “Loser” In Third Failed Marriage
 22 hours ago
06.05.21
Barack Obama Makes A Surprise Visit To Chicago Youth Football Team
 1 day ago
06.05.21
De La Soul’s Music Coming To Streaming Services, Tommy Boy Catalog Sold
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating
 1 day ago
06.04.21
Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Documentary About Anthony Bourdain ‘ROADRUNNER’ To Release In July
 1 day ago
06.05.21
15 items
Armchair Athlete Twitter Egregiously Flames LeBron James For First Round Ouster
 1 day ago
06.05.21
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 3 days ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 3 days ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 3 days ago
06.02.21
Photos
Close