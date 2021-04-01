Quizzes
Home

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Marvin Gaye

Source: Getty / Getty

We’re remembering Marvin Gaye, whose life was tragically cut short the day before his 45th birthday on this day in 1984.

Gaye was known as the “Prince of Soul,” due in part to his stint with Motown in the 1960s. During the 1970s, he was able to successfully break away from the Motown sound, crafting hits such as “What’s Going On” and “Let’s Get It On.”

And there’s so much more in his discography to explore. We’ve complied a quiz of some of his greatest hits. Test your knowledge in a game of “Finish The Lyric” below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 15 hours ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck’
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Hubcap From SUV Biggie Was Shot In Hits Auction Block For $150,000
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops
 1 day ago
03.31.21
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 2 days ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 3 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close