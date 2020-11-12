Facebook Extends Ban On Political Ads

Facebook is extending its ban on political ads for another month. Politico reports the social media company told its salesmen that it would keep the pause going because of the ongoing conversation about the presidential election. President Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden. The ban will no doubt cost the company revenue. The campaigns in two runoff races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the Senate are expected to raise a lot of money.

