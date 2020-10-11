Open Lines Show October 11, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

We took caller comments and questions all morning long on the hot topics of the week including long lines for early voting in Marion County, a recent report revealing IMPD’s rates of police dog bites of Black people and more.

City Councillor William “Duke” Oliver, Dr. Clyde Posley Jr. and others are hosting a Souls to the Polls voting initiative beginning Sunday October 11 and going every Saturday and Sunday until the election. The initiative will end Monday November 2, the day before the election on November 3.

Voters will be picked up from five area churches, taken to the City County Building and brought back to the pickup site. For more info, call (317) 821-7539 or (802) 951-4157.

Pickup Locations:

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church (704 E. 32nd Street) Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (1003 W. 16th Street) Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church (3101 E. 30th Street) Crossroads AME (4602 N. College Avenue) Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church (1060 W. 30th Street)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: