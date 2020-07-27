Disney Enforces Stricter Rules California & Florida Theme Parks

The Walt Disney Company is tightening health and safety regulations at their California and Florida theme parks. In the update, the company redefined what type of mask it requires all guests over the age of two to wear at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California. Neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are no longer acceptable face coverings. Masks must be secured with ties or ear loops. Guests are also not allowed to drink or eat while walking. Visitors are required to remain stationary while sipping or grabbing a bite. While all four theme parks at Disney World are open, the company is holding off on the reopening of California’s theme park portion and resort hotels as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.

(Source-CNN)

