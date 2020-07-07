Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.
Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.
The Latest:
- Petition to re-open case of IU student’s alleged suicide gets tens of thousands of signatures
- Bloomington Police asking for help in finding two people involved in Monday incident
- Gleaners and city partner to make free face masks available
- “Hamilton” Not Eligible For Oscars
- Timberlake Calls For Removal Of Confederate Monuments
- T.I. Challenges 50 Cent To Verzuz Battle, 50 Responds
- Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling On Black Man’s Head In Viral Arrest Video
- Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food
- Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The Community and How To Fight It [WATCH]
- KeKe Palmer Covers Cosmo In All Her Natural Hair Glory
Four Jimmy John Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com