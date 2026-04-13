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In her April 2026 appearance on the What Matters with Liz podcast, Grammy-nominated singer Deborah Cox centered her message on betting on herself through career reinvention, opening up about trust, risk, and longevity in entertainment.

Cox emphasized trusting the path, noting that timing is often questioned, but personal direction must be honored.

She described a defining leap of faith when she walked away from one of the biggest tours in music to protect her voice and artistic vision. That decision, she says, reshaped her trajectory.

A central theme of the conversation was embracing discomfort. According to Cox, growth often lives in uncertainty, and learning to sit in the unknown can unlock unexpected success.

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With more than 30 years in the industry, she highlighted the importance of staying curious, refusing to be boxed in, and continuing to evolve creatively.

Cox also reflected on her current Broadway role as the Unsinkable Molly Brown in Titanique, calling it a full-circle moment that connects her early days as a backup singer for Céline Dion to her present artistic chapter.

Her story underscores a powerful reminder for women navigating reinvention in any field: courage and curiosity often lead the way.

Ultimately, betting on herself through career reinvention has been the guiding force behind Cox’s longevity and continued relevance.

She closed the conversation by reinforcing that betting on herself through career reinvention is not a single decision, but a lifelong practice of listening, trusting, and evolving.

As conversations around purpose and longevity continue to evolve, Cox’s insights resonate with professionals across industries seeking alignment between passion and performance.

Her journey serves as a reminder that reinvention is not a setback, but a strategy for sustained excellence and fulfillment.

Through every chapter, she models what it means to lead with intention, courage, and unwavering self-belief, always gracefully.

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