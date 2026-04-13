Source: SAEED ADYANI / Netflix

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Is Now Casting in Texas

The Samuel L. Jackson-led Tulsa King spinoff, now titled Frisco King, is progressing in production with casting notices for extras circulating in North Texas. The series, originally announced as NOLA King, has begun filming in Fort Worth and is expected to follow Jackson’s character as he builds his own operation in North Texas. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, features a cast including Kai Caster, Asa Germann, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann, with Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, and Sheridan as executive producers. Paramount+ has not yet announced a premiere date for the series. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/samuel-l-jackson-tulsa-king-extras-texas