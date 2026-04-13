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Janet Jackson Drops Family Bombshell or Few

Published on April 13, 2026

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Janet Jackson
Source: Instagram / Instagram

Janet Jackson Drops Family Bombshell or Few

Janet Jackson revealed on BBC Radio 2 that Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel L. Jackson are all her cousins on her mother’s side. She shared that not many people know about these family connections. The talented lineage from the Jackson family dynasty to music icon Stevie Wonder and Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson showcases the power of shared heritage and exceptional ability. This revelation serves as a beautiful reminder of the influence of strong families and the legacy of excellence. Source: https://zambianobserver.com/janet-jackson-drops-family-bombshell-stevie-wonder-tracy-chapman-and-samuel-l-jackson-are-all-her-cousins

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