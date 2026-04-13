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In a bold shift in digital storytelling, Issa Rae TikTok microdramas partnership marks a new chapter for Issa Rae and her media company HOORAE Media. She expands into mobile-first scripted content designed for modern audiences.

Announced at TheWrap’s Creators x Hollywood Summit in April 2026, Rae outlined a vision for short-form premium storytelling. This vision is built for today’s scrolling culture.

The partnership introduces a new scripted series titled Screen Time. In the series, a double date turns surreal when a mysterious force takes over a television and reveals hidden truths.

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The series is structured as “minute soaps,” delivering condensed episodes designed for quick mobile viewing. They will release exclusively on TikTok and the microdrama platform PineDrama.

The project features Brittney Jefferson, Jasmine Luv, Eric C. Lynch, Xavier Avila, and Jenna Nolen, and reflects Rae’s commitment to expanding access to scripted content through digital-first innovation.

Rae says the goal is to meet audiences where they already are—on mobile devices. Yet, the show preserves cinematic storytelling in bite-sized episodes.

The Issa Rae TikTok microdramas partnership reflects a broader shift in entertainment toward accessible, serialized content built for digital consumption.

By blending creativity and technology, the Issa Rae TikTok microdramas partnership positions HOORAE Media at the forefront of next-generation storytelling formats.

This move signals a continued evolution in how stories are produced, distributed, and experienced. It reinforces Rae’s reputation as a forward-thinking creator shaping the future of media.

Her approach continues to inspire creators exploring the future of mobile-first entertainment.

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