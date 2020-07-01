Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will Move To Stage 4.5 Of Reopen Plan

Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb held a virtual press conference to update Hoosiers on COVID-19 in Indiana. Many states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases since reopening. Holcomb said Indiana is mostly “holding its own” in dealing with COVID-19 cases, but there has been an “uptick” in virus cases and the number of people going to the hospital within the last week. With that, the state will not be moving to Stage 5 on July 4, as originally planned.

The governor announced some COVID-19 restrictions that were set to expire on July 4 will be extended at least two weeks as part of a new stage, 4.5. In this stage, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues will not be able to move to full capacity. They will continue to operate at 75% capacity.

The governor and health officials also want residents to continue to wear masks in public settings to slow down the spread of the virus.

Watch the full press conference below.

