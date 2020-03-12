Indy
Governor Eric Holcomb Limits Non-essential Gatherings To 250 People

By now several major companies, organizations, and businesses have made necessary adjustments to protect its communities. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly and has affected people worldwide. As of Thursday, Indiana has a reported 12 confirmed cases.

Thursday, Governor, Eric Holcomb announced that he is limiting nonessential gatherings to 250 people. 

He also added, effective immediately, school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.

