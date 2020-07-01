On March 6, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana. Shortly after on March 16, the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first death caused by COVID-19 in Indiana.

Since the first case, more information and testing as become available in Indiana. As of July 1, Indiana has had a total of 45,952 positive cases, 2,456 deaths, and 489, 716 have been tested.

Below are the latest updates on the virus in Indiana.

See Also:

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]

Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China After 500 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Indiana COVID-19 Update (July 2020) was originally published on hot963.com