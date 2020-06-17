Boy Scouts Support Black Lives Matter

One of the largest youth organizations in America is siding with Black Lives Matter. Boy Scouts of America is saying in a letter Tuesday that it will require all Eagle Scouts to earn a “diversity and inclusion merit badge” starting July 1st. The National Executive Committee said Tuesday that it’s not a political issue, but a human rights issue and one they have a “duty to address.” The organization said it will start to evaluate property names, events and insignia and “enhance the group’s 30-year ban on the Confederate flag.”

(Source-NBCNews.com)

