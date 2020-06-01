Jerry Wade Shows The Aftermath Of Weekend Protests In Indianapolis [VIDEO]

Indy
Jerry Wade Shows The Aftermath Of Weekend Protests In Indianapolis

Indianapolis Protest Day 2

All across the country people are using their voices to speak out against racism and police injustices. After a video surfaced of a Minneapolis cop kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck until he died, people were outraged. This came just weeks after Indianapolis’ own, Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by IMPD.

This weekend, the Indianapolis community took to the streets to fight for justice and police reform. While the protests started peaceful, some took a turn. Our guy Jerry Wade visited the streets of downtown Indianapolis to share the aftermath of the weekend of protesting.

Day 2 Of Protests In Indianapolis In Response To Police Injustices
28 photos
Photos
