Jerry Wade Shows The Aftermath Of Weekend Protests In Indianapolis [VIDEO]

All across the country people are using their voices to speak out against racism and police injustices. After a video surfaced of a Minneapolis cop kneeling on George Floyd‘s neck until he died, people were outraged. This came just weeks after Indianapolis’ own, Dreasjon Reed was shot and killed by IMPD.

See Also: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

This weekend, the Indianapolis community took to the streets to fight for justice and police reform. While the protests started peaceful, some took a turn. Our guy Jerry Wade visited the streets of downtown Indianapolis to share the aftermath of the weekend of protesting.

See Also: Beyonce Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death