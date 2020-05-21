Study: American Adults More Happy Despite Pandemic

Adults in the U.S. are reporting more happiness during the coronavirus pandemic. A study by Gallup shows less than half of them say they were worried most of the previous day, which is a drop from almost 60-percent over a month ago. The latest data, recorded between April 27th and May 10th, shows that Americans have less worry as some states begin to open up and ease stay-home restrictions. About 72-percent of those surveyed reported general happiness despite the fact that COVID-19-related deaths are still increasing. Researchers say everyone’s future emotional well-being may depend on what happens with the disease as more and more parts of the nation try to return to some type of normal.

