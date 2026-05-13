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Victoria Monet 'Let Me': A Stunning Live Performance

Victoria Monét Releases “Let Me” Live Rendition Video Ahead Of Summer Tour With Bruno Mars

Published on May 13, 2026

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2026 Billboard Women In Music
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Victoria Monét Releases “Let Me” Live Rendition Video Ahead Of Summer Tour With Bruno Mars

Victoria Monét has released a live rendition video for her song “Let Me,” showcasing her vocals in a studio setting with a live band and orchestra. The video has garnered positive reactions online, highlighting Monét’s live delivery and the orchestral arrangement. This release comes as Monét continues to build commercial momentum following the success of her previous projects. Additionally, Monét recently graduated from culinary school and has been open about her PCOS diagnosis, using her platform to raise awareness about women’s health. She is set to join Bruno Mars as a special guest on select dates of “The Romantic Tour” starting in June. Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/victoria-monet-releases-let-me-live-video/


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