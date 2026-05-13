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Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at IMS

Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The biggest party in racing weekend is almost here and WTLC is sending you to experience it LIVE!

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22.

Carb Day is more than just practice laps. Fans will get to experience:
• Final practice before the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
• The second annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500
• The always exciting Pit Stop Competition
• A massive concert to close out the day

Five winners will each receive a pair of tickets to one of the biggest race weekend events in Indiana.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the energy, tradition, and excitement that only happens during Indy 500 weekend.

Enter below for your chance to win with WTLC!

CLICK HERE

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