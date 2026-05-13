GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

GYATTY GYAL

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

After setting St. Lucia Carnival ablaze the past few years, Queen of Vacays contender Chlöe Bailey made her return to the gorgeous island where she flaunted her sun-kissed vacay yams in multiple photo carousels posted online.

The ‘Have Mercy’ singer was all smiles while soaking up sun and serving looks in a series of swoon-worthy snaps that set social media ablaze.

Coincidentally, Bailey, who seemingly enjoyed an extended stay on the island, crossed paths with Brandy who performed with Monica at Saint Lucia’s annual Jazz & Arts Festival on Mother’s Day.

With a much-deserved reset, Bailey’s next stop is the American Black Film Festival for the world premiere of her upcoming Psychological Thriller Strung in Miami Beach.

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In Strung, Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film stars Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones whose buzzy film That’s Her is also opening at this year’s milestone edition of ABFF with the celebratory theme “Homecoming” honoring three decades of discovery and creative excellence.

“As we celebrate 30 years of the American Black Film Festival, having Malcolm D. Lee return with his latest project, Strung, feels especially right for this moment,” said Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD and Producer of ABFF. “Malcolm has been part of the ABFF journey, and his return under our ‘Homecoming’ theme feels truly full circle. It’s a special way to open the festival in Miami Beach as we mark this milestone.”

Where would you rank Chlöe on the current R&Baddies list? Will you be seated for Strung when it hits Peacock later this summer (June 26)? Tell us down below and enjoy the social media hysteria over Chlöe’s latest viral vacay on the flip.