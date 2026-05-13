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'Girls Trip' Movie Sequel: Exciting News Confirmed

Tiffany Haddish Confirms ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is ‘In the Works’ (Exclusive)

Published on May 13, 2026

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2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Tiffany Haddish Confirms ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is ‘In the Works’ (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish confirmed at “The Roast of Kevin Hart” that a “Girls Trip” sequel is in the works, reuniting her with Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina King, and Queen Latifah. She mentioned producer Will Packer as the one who confirmed the news. Tiffany also expressed her support for Kevin Hart, calling him her “big little brother” and emphasizing the importance of not joking about his kids. When asked to say one nice thing about Kevin, she humorously replied, “Kevin’s alive. He is a living human being.” Source: https://extratv.com/2026/05/11/tiffany-haddish-confirms-girls-trip-sequel-is-in-the-works-exclusive/

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